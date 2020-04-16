Sushmita Sen Reveals Her Miss India Gown Was Sewn By Tailor In A Garage

In the year 1994, Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe and Miss India competition. She was just 18 years old back then and became the first Indian to win this honour. Recently, a video on Sen surfaced on the internet where she was talking about how she lacked the resources but had the support and intent that led to her victory. Read on to know more about the emotional story behind Sushmita Sen's victory:

READ | Vijay Varma To Collaborate With Radhika Apte For A Sci-fi Comedy Web Series? Details Here

Sushmita Sen on her Miss India gown

Recently, a video of the Samay actor Sushmita Sen surfaced on the internet. In this video, which is a clip from the show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sen talked about her journey and how she won the Miss India title. In the video, fans can see that the actor stated he came from a family that did not have much money to afford a designer gown. They were supposed to wear four different costumes, and coming from a middle-class family, she knew her restrictions. But her mother supported her through this.

READ | Sunny Leone Kickstarts Summer Countdown; Is “day Dreaming Of May 4” With Beachy Pics

She told Sen that people will come to see her and not her clothes. The mother-daughter duo then went to a shop at Sarojini Nagar market, Delhi, and got a dress piece. They then went to a local tailor who was skilled in making petticoats. Her mother told the tailor to make a perfect dress as it will come on TV. That guy did a great job and make a Miss India competition winner gown.

From the remaining fabric, her mother made a rose brooch and got new black socks to make some gloves. That day Sen realised that you do not need money to get what you want. All you need is love, good intention and support. Here is the video:

READ | Shatrughan Sinha On Sonakshi Sinha: If She Is Spotted Somewhere It Must Be Her Body Double

READ | Honey Singh And Neha Kakkar's Moscow Suka Review: A Perfect Blend Of Punjabi And Russian

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.