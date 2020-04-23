Sushmita Sen's BF Rohman Shawl Praises Her Chess-skills With A Yoga Asana, See Pic

Sushmita Sen is grabbing headlines for her recent posts with beau, Rohman Shawl, as the two often posts loved-up pictures and videos of each other. From working out together to sharing pictures of family on social media handles, Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen are setting couple goals like no other celebrity. Rohman Shawl, who has been dating Sushmita Sen for nearly two years now, recently shared a picture of himself, mocking Sushmita Sen's chess skills. Read details.

Rohman Shawl, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with beau, Sushmita Sen, lauding her for her skills at chess game. As seen in the picture shared by Rohman Shawl, the model can be seen performing a yoga asana, which features him doing a Namaste to Sushmita Sen from under his legs. With the picture shared, Roman wrote: “#garbhasana @sushmitasen47 ab Toh Pairo k niche Se Haath Jod Kar Kehta hu, you are better at chess 😅❤️😘 #bestgirlfriendever #love #maska 😉 (sic)”. Take a look at the picture shared by Roman:

Recently, Sushmita Sen, too, had shared a video of her yoga session, with Rohman Shawl following her moves. As seen in the video shared by the actor, the duo can be seen performing some difficult yoga positions to a mesmerising song. With the video shared, Sushmita Sen wrote: “All grown up & yet nothing beats the comfort of the fetus pose!! Nothing calms the mind faster than going back to the source! besides, @rohmanshawl attempting this with me is #adorable. we wish you calm & all the love in the world!!”. Take a look at the video shared by the actor:

