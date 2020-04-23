Gareth Bale Lends Support Towards Coronavirus Fight, Donates £500,000 To Hospital In Wales

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has often courted controversy over the last few seasons, inviting criticism from the club and the fans alike. However, the Wales international has now come out in support of the fight against coronavirus in Wales through his generous contribution in his homeland, thus receiving appreciation from all quarters.

Gareth Bale donation: £500,000 for fight against coronavirus in Wales

Our @Health_Charity the official charity of @cv_uhb would like to thank Wales and Real Madrid football legend, Gareth Bale and his wife Emma for their huge £500,000 donation to the University Hospital of Wales. @GarethBale11

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale and his wife Emma have lent support towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The former Spurs winger donated £500,000 ($617,000) to the Cardiff and Vale Health Charity. The money will be used towards the hospital’s response against coronavirus in Wales.

Gareth Bale donation: Superstar reveals the hospital's significance

Cardiff and Vale Health Charity tweeted a video message from Gareth Bale in which the Welshman expressed his gratitude towards the frontline workers in their untiring efforts in curbing coronavirus in Wales. He claimed that he has a special place in his heart for the University Hospital of Wales, stating that he was born there.

Gareth Bale donation: Real Madrid winger lauds hospital's efforts

Gareth Bale claimed that the hospital has been a boon for the region, particularly for him, his family and the wider community. The Real Madrid superstar also hoped that the organisation continued working towards the noble cause, further announcing his generous donation of £500,000 ($617,000). Meanwhile, the hospital lauded Bale’s gesture, thanking him for his contribution.

Gareth Bale net worth

Amid the Gareth Bale donation reports, here's a look at the net worth of the Real Madrid superstar. According to wealthygorilla.com, the Gareth Bale net worth stands at £101 million ($125 million). The player reportedly earns £350,000 ($431,000) a week at Santiago Bernabeu.