Tripura: Migrant Couple Names Their Child 'lockdown' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A couple from Rajasthan has named their child ‘lockdown’ owing to the fact that he was born during the ongoing lockdown. According to reports, the suggestion came from government officials, who helped Sanjay Bauri and his wife Manju Bauri, after their baby boy was born on April 13. Sanjay and Manju, both Migrant workers, sell plastic wares to earn their living and got stuck in Tripura after the lockdown was announced.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay said, "The baby is fine. We are getting food from the administration. He is fine. As he was born during the lockdown, we have decided to name his lockdown." Meanwhile, Manju expressed a desire to return to Rajasthan adding that the government was helping them a lot and taking care of their child. She further said that the officials also ensured the safe delivery of her son. Both of them reportedly sell cheap plastic wares in different states. They were making their annual visit six-month visit in Triputra when they got stranded. Currently, both of them, along with 13 other families are living in a western town of Badarghat.

Read: Jenna Dewan Takes A TikTok Challenge, While Her Fiance Shows Off Their Newborn Son

Read: US: Elderly Man Walks 4 Miles To See His Newborn Granddaughter Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Newborns named after coronavirus

In a similar incident, two newborns were earlier named after the coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. According to ANI, Sasikala of Tallapalli village and Ramadevi of Alireddypalli village named their babies ‘Corona’ after the doctor suggested the name. Sasikala and Ramadevi bother were admitted in the same hospital and treated by the same doctor.

As per reports, both were admitted to SF Basha Hospital, which is a private hospital in Vempalli town in Kadapa district. Sasikala was admitted on March 29 and was blessed with a baby girl and Ramadevi, on the other hand, was admitted on April 5 and conceived a baby boy. While speaking to ANI, Dr SF Basha said that both delivered babies on their date of admission itself.

Read: Thailand Hospital Designs Face Shields For Newborn Babies To Protect Them From Coronavirus

Read: Newborn Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Rajasthan's Nagaur

Image credits: ANI