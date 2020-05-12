Sussanne Khan Calls Living With Hrithik Roshan A ‘soulful Decision’ For THIS Reason

Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan have decided to stay together amid the COVID-19 lockdown to take care of their sons, Hreehaan and Hredhaan. Sussanne Khan recently wrote a long and heartfelt blog for a magazine wherein she spoke about co-parenting with Hrithik Roshan amid the lockdown. Sussanne Khan called living with Hrithik Roshan an 'intelligent and soulful' decision.

Reportedly, Sussanne Khan revealed in the blog that when the lockdown was announced, she and Hrithik Roshan decided to stay together as it would be beneficial for their sons. Sussanne Khan also revealed that they decided to regroup their energies towards creating serenity for one another. Sussanne Khan added that with this thought in mind, she and Hrithik Roshan decided to begin their 'lockdown adventure'.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan chalked out the 'quarantivities' on the first day of the lockdown for their sons

Sussanne Khan also said that on the very first day of the quarantine, she and Hrithik Roshan created their 'quarantivities'. Sussanne Khan added that the idea behind this was to structure their days in such a way that they could grow their minds, warm their hearts and keep their bodies strong and fit. Sussanne Khan also said that during this phase, they had no option, but to use creativity and innovation to enjoy their days without letting it get monotonous.

Sussanne revealed her favourite part of the lockdown was the one-hour reading time which she along with Hrithik have allocated for themselves. She also said that it was the Kaabil actor's idea to sit in the same room and read individual books for at least five times a day. She added that this makes way for a wholesome bonding with their sons and enriches their hearts along with their brains.

Sussanne Khan stated about her sons' inclination towards music

Sussanne also spoke about her sons Hrehaan and Hredhaan's inclination towards music. She revealed that her sons were interested in music from a very young age. However, she credited her ex-husband Hrithik for being instrumental in instilling the love for music in her sons.

She said that both of her sons have reached level four in guitar from Trinity College, London. She added that her elder son Hrehaan, also has a band with few of his school mates, called BandAid. She also credited her sons' guitar tutor, Kunal for shaping up their talent.

