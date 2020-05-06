This Day That Year: Sussanne Khan Talks About Hrithik & Other Stories That Made The News

In the past few years, various things occurred that made headlines in the film industry. From Ishita Kumar’s parents sharing a motivational message, Sussanne Khan recalling the time she met Hrithik Roshan, Divya Dutta breaking silence on not getting a national award from the president to Priyanka Chopra’s winning answer over the Simpsons’ controversy, numerous things happened this day. Here is a compilation of some of the events to recall.

Ishita Kumar’s parents shared a message for their daughter

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra confirmed that her son Siddharth Chopra’s marriage with Ishita Kumar had been called off mutually by the pair. Later on, Ishita Kumar posted a picture of herself and captioned,” cheers to new beginnings with a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings.”

A few minutes after the post went life, Ishita Kumar’s mother Nidhi Kumar commented on her photo by writing, “close the old book and write.” Moreover, her father also took to social media and wrote, “ we are with you. Feel the expanse of the universe and be the star you were born to be.” Take a look at her post:

Sussanne Khan opened up about her ex-husband

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood before they parted ways. They managed to stay friends and co-parent their children after ending their marriage. In a talk show, Sussanne Khan opened up about her equation with Hrithik Roshan and recalled the time when she first met him. She revealed that though he was not a superstar back then, for her, she was.

Divya Dutta broke silence on not getting the national award from the President

Bollywood actor Divya Dutta received massive popularity after receiving her first National Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for the movie Irada. Although over 50 recipients did not attend the event, Dutta had no problem in not being awarded by the President. According to the reports, she revealed that she did not want to think anything but the fact that she was a national award winner. Divya Dutta received the award from the Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan To Collaborate With 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Director Om Raut?

Also read: Divya Dutta Returns To Mumbai Just Before National Lockdown, Crew Remains Stranded

Looking back... all smiles pic.twitter.com/6E4wM1eL85 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) May 3, 2018

Priyanka Chopra’s take on The Simpsons controversy

Priyanka Chopra talked about the problematic nature of The Simpsons’ Apu. She called him the bane of her life while growing up. According to a report, when she was in high school, people asked why did not she speak like that. She shared an opinion about attempting to erase stereotypes. Chopra revealed that though it was a cartoon and a super successful show, that gave it more responsibility.

Priyanka Chopra on why stereotypes are hurtful, why representation matters, and the problem with how ‘The Simpsons’ depicts South Asians. pic.twitter.com/000ka4AeQY — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) May 4, 2018

Also read: Hrithik Roshan's Most Inspirational Quotes You Must Check Out

Also read: Hrithik Roshan In Splits As His Mother Wants Jadu From 'Koi Mil Gaya' To Return

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.