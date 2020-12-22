Sussanne Khan Issues Statement Over Mumbai Nightclub Raid, Terms Arrest As 'speculation'

On December 22, Bollywood celebrity Sussanne Khan issued a 'humble clarification' after thirty-four persons including cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Guru Randhawa were booked after a raid at a posh club near the Mumbai airport for violating social distancing norms. They were booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC, police said.

Setting the "record straight", Sussanne took to her Instagram handle and shared her statement on the issue. Read full statement —

Last night I was at a close friend's birthday dinner and a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly Club at JW Marriot, Sahar. At 2.30 AM the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 AM. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible. I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement. I have utmost regard and respect for the Mumbai Police and for all their selfless efforts in keeping us Mumbaikars safe. Without their constant vigilance for public welfare, we would not feel safe. Best Regards,

Sussanne.

"Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms. Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal," Mumbai Police tweeted.

The raid was conducted after the club establishment remained open beyond the permissible time limit and did not adhere to coronavirus norms, police said.

Those arrested in the raid at the Dragonfly Experience club near the Mumbai international airport included 13 women and seven staffers of the club, police said. The women were allowed to leave after being served notices while the men were shown as arrested and granted bail later, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

