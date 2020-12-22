Suresh Raina Issues Statement After Being Booked In Mumbai; 'Was Unaware Of Protocols'

Hours after being booked by the Mumbai Police for flouting COVID-19 norms in place, former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday has issued a statement regretting the 'unintentional incident' on Monday night. The cricketer was in Mumbai for a shoot which had been extended to late hours after which he was invited for a dinner, as per the statement. Raina has also claimed that he was unaware of the 'local timings and protocols'. Along with the former Indian cricketer, several celebrities, including Sussane Khan and Guru Randhawa were named in the FIR filed after the Mumbai Police raided the Dragonfly club at around 2:30 am on Tuesday morning, as per sources.

Suresh Raina issues statement

“Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols. Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well,” Raina's statement reads.

READ | Suresh Raina Seen With Popular Bollywood Actor Discussing Cricket In Mumbai; See Picture

As per the Mumbai Police, action has been initiate against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi and Punjab. The persons from outside Mumbai have returned to Delhi via a 7 am flight. All the accused have been released on the notice of CrPC 41(a)(1), sources informed.

Issuing an official statement on the incident, the Mumbai Police said, "Offence has been registered u/s 188, 269, 34 IPC and u/s 51 NDMA against 34 persons at Sahar police station after raid was conducted at 2.50 AM at Dragonfly pub, for keeping establishment open beyond the permissible time limit, not following Covid norms such as social distancing, not wearing face mask."

READ | Suresh Raina, Sussane Khan, Guru Randhawa & More Booked In 2:30 Am Mumbai Nightclub Raid

The incident comes right after the Maharashtra government declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in view of the New Years celebrations. Meanwhile, the Mumbai civic administration moved to enforce restrictions and make arrangements to quarantine air passengers arriving from Britain, where a new COVID-19 variant is spreading fast, and some other countries. Passengers arriving from the UK will have to undergo 14-days of institutional quarantine, the state government said on Monday.

READ | Two UK Passengers Test COVID-19 Positive In Kolkata As New Virus Strain Sparks Worries

As per the state government directive, a curfew between 11 pm and 6 am will be enforced in the financial capital till January 5, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner I S Chahal said at a press conference. Chahal said essential services like vegetable and milk supply will remain unaffected during the night curfew but more than five people can not assemble at a place during the seven- hour-long period.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally At 1,00,75,116; Flights From UK Banned Till Dec 31

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.