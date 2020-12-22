Guru Randhawa Issues Statement After Being Booked For Violating COVID-19 Norms In Mumbai

Thirty four persons, including cricketer Suresh Raina and Bollywood celebrity Sussanne Khan were held after a raid at a posh club near the Mumbai airport on Tuesday for violating social distancing norms, police said. Singer Guru Randhawa too was present at the venue.

The raid took place at the Dragonfly Experience club near the Mumbai International Airport at around 3 am, police said, adding the 34 also included seven staffers of the club. Clarifying his stance, Guru Randhawa issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

"Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials. He promises to compile with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well," the statement read.

Suresh Raina issues statement after being booked in Mumbai; 'Was unaware of protocols'

They were booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC, police said.

"Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms. Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal," Mumbai Police tweeted.

The raid was conducted after the club establishment remained open beyond the permissible time limit and did not adhere to coronavirus norms, police said.

The incident comes right after the Maharashtra government declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in view of the New Years celebrations. Meanwhile, the Mumbai civic administration moved to enforce restrictions and make arrangements to quarantine air passengers arriving from Britain, where a new COVID-19 variant is spreading fast, and some other countries. Passengers arriving from the UK will have to undergo 14-days of institutional quarantine, the state government said on Monday.

Suresh Raina, Sussane Khan, Guru Randhawa & more booked in 2:30 am Mumbai nightclub raid

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.