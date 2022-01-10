'Vikram Vedha': Hrithik Roshan Unveils Rugged Look As Vedha On His Birthday, Fans React

Actor Hrithik Roshan turned on the heat with the onset of 2022 after he unveiled his intense first look from the upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The versatile actor surprised the fans with his first look on his birthday that left him surrounded by congratulatory messages from all around. Scheduled to release on September 30, 2022, in theatres, the movie is the remake of a 2017 Tamil film by the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

The film is being helmed by the makers of the Tamil original, Pushkar and Gayathri. Apart from the great actor, Vikram Vedha Hindi's remake will also feature Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. The 2017 film was all about a hard-headed policeman, played by Madhavan, who was on a mission to catch a gangster, played by Sethupathi.

Hrithik Roshan unveils first look from Vikram Vedha

Hrithik shared the first look on Instagram where he informed playing the role of Vedha. In the first look, the actor looks intense and rugged with his full-grown beard and moustache. Wearing shaded sunglasses, messy hair with blood smeared on his face, Hrithik seems to have left fans guessing about his power-packed acting in the forthcoming film. Hrithik can be seen wearing a black V-neck kurta shirt with an intricate design in white colour. He is also wearing a black chain around his neck. Sharing this picture, Hrithik wrote “वेधा. VEDHA.” Fans have showered love in the comments section the moment he shared the first look.

One of the die-heart fans of the actor wrote, “This poster is fiery sir,” while another wrote, “Happy birthday sir, and thank you for this poster king.” Third fans referred to him as the ‘legend’ while another user called him ‘superhero’ of Bollywood. The Hindi remake comes from Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. Producers are S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Based on the concept of Vikram aur Betaal, the movie tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

IMAGE: Instagram/Tseriesfilms