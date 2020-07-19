Kangana Ranaut 'rises Like A Phoenix' With Fiery Comeback To 2010 Karan Johar Snub

Anyone following Bollywood will be aware of that controversial episode of Koffee With Karan, where Kangana Ranaut had appeared alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. While the episode made headlines for the Queen actor sparking the debate on nepotism, it was not the first time that she had appeared on the show. The actor had also featured previously, seven years ago before that, with Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt during the promotions of No Problem.

READ: Karan Johar's 'leave Bollywood' Video Surfaces After Kangana Ranaut Mentions It To Arnab

READ: Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Slams Alia Bhatt On 'game' Involving Sushant Singh Rajput

As Kangana takes on the big names of Bollywood in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a video comparing her conduct on both her appearances on the show is going viral.

In the video that captioned that Kangana was ‘humiliated’ in 2010 before rising like a ‘phoenix’ seven years later, the actress is asked how the industry got it ‘completely wrong’, and she had got it right. She responded that it took a ‘lot of hardwork.’

Karan Johar then asked her if she had ‘worked on’ herself, referring to plastic surgery and reports around it. She hit back by she didn’t have to, and gave a ‘modest’ answer that being from North, she was ‘blessed’.

Later, she was asked about the stories around rumoured ex-boyfriend Aditya Pancholi and Adhyayan Suman. The Gangster star courteously accepted that she was no longer dating the latter.

Cut to 2017, when Karan asked her who had given her ‘unnecessary attitude’ among her female and male co-stars, she responded that it was Karan Johar, forcing the filmmaker to ‘apologise’ to her.

She then stated that if ever a biopic was made on her, he will play the role of a ‘stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is snooty, completely intolerant to outsiders and the flagbearer of nepotism and movie mafia.’

Moreover, when Shahid was asked about his ‘deeply sensual’ chemistry with Kangana, ‘freshly’ after his marriage, she hit back that Karan Johar was making their work sound ‘frivolous’ on his ‘frivolous show’. She then added that being sensuous was an art form, that’s why there was hoopla over a kissing scene, and that it was not that they were having fun on screen.

Watch the video here

Many don't Know that #KanganaRanaut appeared in KWK in 2010 also. She was humiliated by Karan Johar who asked her about past boyfriends and plastic surgery. In 2017, she came back giving him a taste of his own medicine . She rose like a phoenix !#KanganaSpeaksToArnab pic.twitter.com/KUjfr9w1NU — Navi (@NaviKRStan) July 18, 2020

READ: Full Interview: Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput Case

READ: Subramanian Swamy Praises Kangana Ranaut After Interview With Arnab; Offers Legal Help

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.