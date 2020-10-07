Swara Bhasker Gets Fact-checked On Taking Dig At Kangana Ranaut & Celebrating Rhea's Bail

'It's only bail, she is not innocent', said Netizens right after Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter handle to 'celebrate' prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rhea Chakraborty receiving bail on Wednesday. The Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested over drugs-related charges by the NCB in its drug nexus probe.

Swara wrote, "Thank YOU YES! #BombayHighCourt" and celebrated her getting bail. Swara further also took a dig at Kangana Ranaut (without taking name) and wrote, "Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???"

But Swara was instantly corrected and questioned by Netizens for getting her facts wrong in the case. One user wrote, "Madam CBI has not given any confirmation as of now... Let us wait for some more time and after that you can ask the X, Y, Z person to return their government bestowed awards.."

Aiims said they don't consider Gupta's statement and CBI said they're still looking with homicide angle. So yeah bad news for u 😔



Aur tumhare pass toh waapas Karne ke liye bhi Kuch Nahi hai 😭 — Vandana (@Uaena_VIP) October 7, 2020

Reactions

Only bail....not innocent — Jagriti chouhan (@JagritiChouhan1) October 7, 2020

Madam ji khush ta aise ho rahi hai ..jaise ki bachpan main #RheaChakraborty se Kumbh ke mele main kho gayi thi 😄😄 — Smita (keep smiling) (@SmitaMadhuri) October 7, 2020

The deaf silence by the film fraternity 4m Anu malik to Sajid khan 2 countless other abusers thriving in our Bollywood. A listers have maintained thr silence for decades now. Much like in SSR case. The entire fraternity is complicit! & They have the guts to give us gyan🤦‍♂️#Pseudos — Prashast Gautam (@Gautamg1dgr8) October 7, 2020

A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also granted bail to Rajput's aides Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, but rejected the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty''s brother Showik Chakraborty, who is also an accused in the case.

Sushant's family's lawyer officially seeks new forensic panel; letter to CBI accessed

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has begun its second phase of investigation in the case. A team of six top officials including SP Nupur Prasad have returned to Mumbai and they will be operating out of the CBI Headquarters in BKC and DRDO Guest House in Santa Cruz. In its second phase, the CBI will be investigating all the angles including the murder angle, as it had stated earlier.

Rhea Chakraborty gets bail from Bombay HC with stringent conditions; no bail for Showik

The investigating agency will go through all the statements which it had recorded in the first phase of the investigation. It had spotted inconsistencies in those statements which will be looked into, sources said. They are also likely to re-examine Dipesh Sawant, Sidharth Pithani, and all of Sushant's staff that was present in the house when the actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)

