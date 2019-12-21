Swara Bhasker Hits Out At Pakistan, Calls It 'shame' As Professor Gets Death Penalty

Swara Bhasker sent out a strong message to Pakistan after a professor from the neighbouring country was given death penalty for blasphemy. The actor hit out at Pakistan for ‘taunting’ India over secularism as they passed an ‘inhuman’ judgement. Calling it ‘shameful’ and ‘sad’, the Veere Di Wedding star called it a ‘scourge of Fundamentalism and religious extremism’, while hoping that the decision will be overturned.

Reacting to the news, Swara Bhasker wrote on Twitter, “SHAME!!!!!!!! The scourge of Fundamentalism and religious extremism at play... Sad to see this decision from #Pakistan .. You cannot be taunting #India about our secularism while passing such inhuman judgements! Shameful! Hope this judgement can be reversed..” (sic)

Here’s the post

SHAME!!!!!!!! The scourge of Fundamentalism and religious extremism at play... Sad to see this decision from #Pakistan .. You cannot be taunting #India about our secularism while passing such inhuman judgements! Shameful! Hope this judgement can be reversed.. https://t.co/jKx4m2RjE2 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 21, 2019

#JunaidHafeez handed down death sentence in blasphemy case. Junaid Hafeez is a Pakistani university lecturer and accused of blasphemy under Pakistan's broad blasphemy laws. Hafeez was arrested in 2013 and held in solitary confinement since 2014. #JusticeForJunaidHafeez pic.twitter.com/9uojdz55Gl — Nighat Dad (@nighatdad) December 21, 2019

As per reports, a Multan court on Saturday handed out the death penalty to Junaid Hafeez, who is a professor at Bahauddin Zakariya University in Multan. Hafeez was accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad and Quran on Facebook and verbally in 2013. The case witnessed numerous twists and turns, that consisted of fair trial concerns, delays, transfer of judges and the murder of Hafeez’s lawyer Rashid Rehman. Since the death of Rashid Rehman in 2014, Junaid Hafeez had been in solitary confinement for security reasons. Hafeez’s current lawyer was quoted as saying that they will appealing the verdict at the Lahore High Court.

