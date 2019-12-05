Swara Bhasker Knows How To Carry Ethnic Attires With A Poise And Grace| See Pics

Wedding season is here and obviously we can see many celebrities attending their friends or family’s wedding. This is the perfect time to see celebrities come out with different beautiful ethnic wear. Swara is known for her unique outfits. Her fashion has evolved throughout her career span and has seen some incredible changes as well. Recently, Swara Bhasker has been seen in different ethnic attires. Here, we have compiled a list of some of her ethnic attires to take some style inspirations-

Swara Bhasker's best ethnic outfits

In this ethnic attire, Swara is seen wearing a green and red lehenga. She has wrapped around her green dupatta with a tight clean bun. She has accessorised her look with a necklace, earring, and a tikka. She has a given a perfect Indian wedding make-up look with red lipstick. She captioned the photo saying, Celebration ready for Devansh & Nandini’s wedding reception.

Here she is seen slaying in a blouse and a purple skirt, along with a piece of head jewellery called Maang Tikka. Her minimal make-up gives and her choice of accessories gives her a golden look.

In this outfit, Swara slays in a dark pink lehenga. She is seen in a long necklace, matching earring and a tikka. She just looks adorable with minimal make-up, with nude lipstick. She captioned saying Not my wedding.. but dressed like it is!

She is seen wearing a white lehenga, with her dupatta wrapped around her. She again gave a clean bun look with a head accessory, along with long earrings.

