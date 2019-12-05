The Debate
Swara Bhasker Knows How To Carry Ethnic Attires With A Poise And Grace| See Pics

Bollywood News

Swara Bhasker is well known for her off-beat fashion. She recently posted several photos in ethnic outfits. Check out her best ethnic outfits recently posted:

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
swara bhasker

Wedding season is here and obviously we can see many celebrities attending their friends or family’s wedding. This is the perfect time to see celebrities come out with different beautiful ethnic wear. Swara is known for her unique outfits. Her fashion has evolved throughout her career span and has seen some incredible changes as well. Recently, Swara Bhasker has been seen in different ethnic attires. Here, we have compiled a list of some of her ethnic attires to take some style inspirations-

Swara Bhasker's best ethnic outfits 

In this ethnic attire, Swara is seen wearing a green and red lehenga. She has wrapped around her green dupatta with a tight clean bun. She has accessorised her look with a necklace, earring, and a tikka. She has a given a perfect Indian wedding make-up look with red lipstick. She captioned the photo saying, Celebration ready for Devansh & Nandini’s wedding reception. 

Also Read: Swara Bhasker: Here Are The Veere Di Wedding Actor's Best Looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on

Here she is seen slaying in a blouse and a purple skirt, along with a piece of head jewellery called Maang Tikka. Her minimal make-up gives and her choice of accessories gives her a golden look. 

Also Read: Netizens Divided On Swara Bhasker's Children's Day Post Addressed To Trolls

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on

In this outfit, Swara slays in a dark pink lehenga. She is seen in a long necklace, matching earring and a tikka. She just looks adorable with minimal make-up, with nude lipstick.  She captioned saying Not my wedding.. but dressed like it is!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on

Also Read: Swara Bhasker Finally Reacts On Row Over Abusing A 4-year-old Kid

She is seen wearing a white lehenga, with her dupatta wrapped around her. She again gave a clean bun look with a head accessory,  along with long earrings. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on

Also Read: Swara Bhasker 'dying With Joy' After Amitabh Bachchan Takes Her Name

 

 

