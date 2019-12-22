The Debate
Swara Bhasker Has A Sporting Reaction After 'suno Moto' Typo Makes Her Subject Of Trolls

Bollywood News

Swara Bhasker had a hilarious reaction after she wrote 'suno moto' in a tweet. As she was trolled, the actor joked how it had become a 'pressing problem'.

Swara

Swara Bhasker’s pinned tweet from July 14 reads, "Basically, if I’m not involved in a #twittercontroversy once a week, assume I’m dead!!! #realisation', which is quite apt as the actor keeps making headlines for various reasons on Twitter. Though not exactly a controversy, the Veere Di Wedding star became a talking point on the microblogging platform for misspelling ‘suo motu’ as ‘suno moto’. As the 31-year-old got trolled for the typo, she quipped how her phone’s auto-correct became the ‘most pressing problem in India.’ 

READ: WATCH: BJP Delegation Urges Election Commission To Take Suo Motu Cognisance Of Vote Appeals Made AAP's Atishi Marlena And Arvind Kejriwal, Claims MCC Violation

Swara Bhasker has been among the celebrities who has been voicing her objection and concerns against the Indian Parliament passing the Citizenship Amendment Act. As violence gripped various parts of the country, she raised concerns over some of the incidents in Uttar Pradesh. The Nil Battey Sannata star wrote, “Also ques: can’t the courts take suno moto cognisance of what’s happening in Uttar Pradesh.. there are enough videos going around to call for some kind of judicial intervention, no?” (sic)

Netizens didn’t take too long to find out the odd word out. Many laughed over the typo, asking what it meant. Some accused her of body shaming (since it translates to 'listen, fat people'),and shared GIFs where people were saying ‘suno’ or sunao’, listen or make us listen. 

For the unversed, suo motu means ‘on its own motion’, meaning a judicial authority taking action without a motion from another party.

READ: Swara Bhasker Hits Out At Pakistan, Calls It 'shame' As Professor Gets Death Penalty

As the trolling started making headlines, Swara joked, “Yes the auto correct on my phone is the most pressing problem in India today 😊" 

Here’s the post 

 

READ: Renuka Shahane Slams Troll Who Referred To Her As A 'dam' Actress, Swara Bhasker Reacts

 

 

