Swara Bhasker Has A Sporting Reaction After 'suno Moto' Typo Makes Her Subject Of Trolls

Swara Bhasker’s pinned tweet from July 14 reads, "Basically, if I’m not involved in a #twittercontroversy once a week, assume I’m dead!!! #realisation', which is quite apt as the actor keeps making headlines for various reasons on Twitter. Though not exactly a controversy, the Veere Di Wedding star became a talking point on the microblogging platform for misspelling ‘suo motu’ as ‘suno moto’. As the 31-year-old got trolled for the typo, she quipped how her phone’s auto-correct became the ‘most pressing problem in India.’

Swara Bhasker has been among the celebrities who has been voicing her objection and concerns against the Indian Parliament passing the Citizenship Amendment Act. As violence gripped various parts of the country, she raised concerns over some of the incidents in Uttar Pradesh. The Nil Battey Sannata star wrote, “Also ques: can’t the courts take suno moto cognisance of what’s happening in Uttar Pradesh.. there are enough videos going around to call for some kind of judicial intervention, no?” (sic)

Also ques: can’t the courts take suno moto cognisance of what’s happening in Uttar Pradesh.. there are enough videos going around to call for some kind of judicial intervention, no? https://t.co/PK5x5uHV0L — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 21, 2019

Netizens didn’t take too long to find out the odd word out. Many laughed over the typo, asking what it meant. Some accused her of body shaming (since it translates to 'listen, fat people'),and shared GIFs where people were saying ‘suno’ or sunao’, listen or make us listen.

For the unversed, suo motu means ‘on its own motion’, meaning a judicial authority taking action without a motion from another party.

Suno Moto 😂😂😂 What the hell is "Suno Moto". — रिंकिया (@ShrivastavaNilu) December 21, 2019

Suno Moto is body shaming — Rai (@NotThatRai) December 22, 2019

Quality of English of JNU alumni !!!!!!! "Suno Moto" really and they claim premier institute of this country. — CA Sujay Mahadevaiah (@ca_sujay) December 22, 2019

As the trolling started making headlines, Swara joked, “Yes the auto correct on my phone is the most pressing problem in India today 😊"

Here’s the post

