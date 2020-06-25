'Please Restore Some Order In Bollywood': Swaraj Kaushal Requests Amitabh Bachchan

In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death, conversations and debates around 'nepotism' or 'Insider Vs outsider' are only rising. Criminal lawyer, former Mizoram Governor and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal took to his Twitter handle to write a message to Amitabh Bachchan.

Kaushal wrote, "Bollywood is now Galiwood. Where are we going?" and further asked Amitabh Bachchan to 'restore some order' as he was a senior in the industry.

@SrBachchan ji - Aap to in sab me bade hain. Pls restore some order there. Kya kahoon ?

....hota hai sare Roz tamasha mere aage.



Please. — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) June 25, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died due to suicide at his house in Bandra on June 14, 2020. No suicide note was found from the actor’s house. His body was discovered by his house help. The police are investigating about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death triggered two major debates — growing awareness about mental health and about the issue of nepotism in Bollywood.

Big B on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Big B in his blog wrote, "Why .. Why .. Why .. Why .. Sushant Singh Rajput .. why do you end your life .. your brilliant talent .. your brilliant mind .. laid to rest , without asking , seeking .. why .. .. his work was sheer brilliance .. and his mind even more .. many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb .. they that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning .. some wondered, some quibbled .. to some it was a subdued mirth .. subdued because , for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own .. .. his speak was measured .. as was his screen presence .. .. I saw a complete work of his in ‘DHONI’ .. the film was dressed with remarkable moments of his performance .. but three of the moments ever remained with me as an observer .. they were done with such casual conviction that it would be difficult for an analyst of some credibility, to either notice it , or give attention to its bearing."

"When he spoke or communicated , there was something of an inner value, which had remained unsaid , yet said in its covered all .. its a trait of excessive intelligence .. and when that takes a diversion from the highway , it invariably ends up against a road bloc - depressive , unwanted , and in belligerent frustration .. .. on one of my meetings with him , I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament , to absolute perfection .. he said he saw that video of Dhoni , a hundred times .. !! .. that was the severity of his professional effort .. .. he came from humble beginnings .. was a part of the 4rth line group dancers, that performed shows with Shiamak Davar , the ingenious talented choreographer of our times .. rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself .. excessiveness can often lead to extremes .. .. what kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery .. .. to end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted .. Ab" [sic]

