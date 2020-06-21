Bansuri Swaraj Remembers Late Mother Sushma Swaraj On Father's Day For Her 'choice'

Remembering her mother on Father's Day, late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj thanked her mother for "choosing the best father" for her. Taking to Twitter, Bansuri shared her childhood picture with her father-- Former Governor of Mizoram Swaraj Kaushal, and another picture of her parents and wished a 'Happy Father's Day'.

Father's Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June.

About Sushma Swaraj

The late politician Sushma Swaraj had served as the Minister of External Affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term from 2014 to 2019, and had been one of the senior-most leaders in the Cabinet. The Minister used to make headlines for helping out numerous stranded persons abroad. She had also served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period, a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Haryana MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Parliament. She was also a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The politician passed away on August 6 in 2019 due to a cardiac arrest and is survived by her daughter Bansuri Swaraj and husband Swaraj Kaushal.

This year, Sushma Swaraj's birth anniversary was marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other several political leaders on February 14.

