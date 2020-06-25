Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' To Release On DisneyPlus Hotstar On July 24

A story of love, hope, and endless memories. Celebrating the late Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever — Dil Bechara will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. The production house Fox Star Hindi also announced that for the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers.

"Dil Bechara", earlier titled "Kizie aur Manny", is the official adaptation of John Green's bestselling novel "The Fault in Our Stars". Besides Sushant and Sanjana, the movie will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. It marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film

'Dil Bechara' is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they, both, are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our Stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died due to suicide at his house in Bandra on June 14, 2020. No suicide note was found from the actor’s house. His body was discovered by his house help. The police are investigating about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death triggered two major debates — growing awareness about mental health and about the issue of nepotism in Bollywood.

