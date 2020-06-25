Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' To Release On DisneyPlus Hotstar On July 24

Quick links:
A story of love, hope, and endless memories. Celebrating the late Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever — Dil Bechara will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. The production house Fox Star Hindi also announced that for the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers.
"Dil Bechara", earlier titled "Kizie aur Manny", is the official adaptation of John Green's bestselling novel "The Fault in Our Stars". Besides Sushant and Sanjana, the movie will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. It marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film
'Dil Bechara' is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they, both, are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our Stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name.
Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding - Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see, Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity, I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together. . . . #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died due to suicide at his house in Bandra on June 14, 2020. No suicide note was found from the actor’s house. His body was discovered by his house help. The police are investigating about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death triggered two major debates — growing awareness about mental health and about the issue of nepotism in Bollywood.
