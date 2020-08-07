Swastika Mukherjee Recalls How Fans Constantly Slammed Her Post SSR's Demise

Dil Bechara actor Swastika Mukherjee opened up about how she was targeted by fans after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. She revealed that she was slammed by netizens for not putting up statements of how bad she felt after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The actor affirmed that she should be allowed to do everything at her own pace and time.

People need time to grieve: Swastika Mukherjee

The actor had spoken to The Quint and had talked about how fans slammed her for not putting a statement after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Swastika Mukherjee had lost her father in March this year and then she received the tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise in June. The actor recalled what she went through.

The actor had told the portal that back then she had switched off her phone as she was confused and hurting. She further told the portal that she needed time to grieve. The actor had also said that like others, she too wanted justice for Sushant but wished fans understood that people have their way of grieving.

Fans constantly slammed me for not putting statements post SSR's demise

She revealed that she does understand that it is important for public figures to write everything they feel and what they are standing up for. She further said that however, when public figured do not write what they are feeling, fans conclude that the celebrity does not care. Swastika revealed that fans would send her abusive messages and would write negative comments on her post just because she was taking her time to grieve.

The actor had taken to social media and had addressed this issue back in the day. She had spoken against cyberbullying and sending threats to people. Check out the post below.

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is a romantic drama film that released on July 24, 2020. The plot of this film revolves around two cancer survivors who fall in love with each other. The film has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and stars actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, and Saif Ali Khan, amongst others. The film has been doing exceptionally well with the audience ever since it premiered on the OTT platform.

