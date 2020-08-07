Mahesh Bhatt Challenges NCW Chief's Assertion, Denies Getting Summons In IMG Venture Case

Recently, the National Commission for Women Chairperson had revealed through a series of tweets that a notice was issued to Mahesh Bhatt and several actors to give their statements for a complaint against IMG Ventures’ Sunny Verma and his alleged accomplice. The tweets by NCW further revealed that the personalities who were sent notices did not respond or attend the scheduled meeting. These claims have been challenged and denied by Mahesh Bhatt.

NCW tweets about issuing notice in IMG Venture case

The NCW claimed that they had issued notice to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, actors Esha Gupta, Rannvijay Singha, Mouni Roy, Prince Narula and Esha Gupta. Check out the tweet below.

girls by Promoter of IMG Ventures, Mr Sunny Verma and his accomplice. Despite directing to appear before the Commission and intimating the same through all possible modes of communication, these people have neither bothered to respond nor attended the scheduled meeting. — NCW (@NCWIndia) August 6, 2020

NCW has taken serious note of their non-appearance. The meeting has been adjourned to next date, ie, on August 18 at 11.30 AM. You will be sent formal notices again and non-appearance will be followed by action as per our procedures. — NCW (@NCWIndia) August 6, 2020

Mahesh Bhatt denies getting any notice

However, Mahesh Bhatt has challenged these assertions made by the National Commission for Women’s Chief about the ongoing investigation in the IMG venture case. The filmmaker has further denied getting summon in the IMG Venture case. Moreover, he revealed that he did not receive any form of communication from NCW as mentioned in their tweets.

Mahesh Bhatt claims he is not associated with IMG Ventures

Mahesh Bhatt has also said that he is neither associated with IMG Venture or his promoter. The filmmaker has also said that he is not associated with any incident that has been mentioned in the tweets in any manner. The legal team has issued a letter to the NCW saying that their client Mahesh Bhatt is willing to cooperate. The legal team has asked NCW to send them a copy of the notice so that Mahesh Bhatt can attend the next hearing.

Mahesh Bhatt's letter to NCW

The legal team of Mahesh Bhatt sent NCW a letter regarding the tweets. Mentioned below are excerpts from the letter that was sent to NCW. Read.

Our Client would like to bring to your attention that Our Client has not received any such notice from NCW as mentioned in your tweets.

We understand that your notice has been issued-for seeking Our Client's presence as a witness. Our Client is ready and willing to offer all cooperation that is required by your good office.

In any event, Our Client would like to place on record that neither he is associated with IMG Venture or his promoter nor with the complainant Ms. Yogita Bhayana nor any incident mentioned in your tweets in any manner whatsoever.

Our Client requests you to provide him a copy of notice so that he can appear before the NC W on the next day of hearing and submit his representation.

