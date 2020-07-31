Swastika Mukherjee Couldn't Get Herself To Watch Sushant's Dil Bechara, Says 'I Choked Up'

Actor Swastika Mukherjee recently opened up on her Dil Bechara viewing experience on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020. She revealed that she was not able to watch the film because of the emotional baggage that came with it. She also revealed details about how her family had decided to watch the film together but she wasn’t able to as she felt extremely emotional after seeing Sushant Singh Rajput’s pictures at the beginning.

Swastika Mukherjee on watching Dil Bechara

Actor Swastika Mukherjee recently spoke about how she was unable to gather the strength to watch the film Dil Bechara on its release day. In an interaction with a leading entertainment portal, actor Swastika Mukherjee said that before the countdown began, she was excited about the release. She had not watched the entire film before its release. The film was shot in sync sound so she did not get a chance to watch it for the dubbing either. Hence she had been waiting for the release day in order to watch the film.

Speaking about watching the film after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Swastika Mukherjee said that emotionally, it was too heavy for her to deal with the sudden demise of Sushant. She had called all her family members and said that they will watch it together. They were all on call, gearing up for the premiere and checking on each other in terms of snacks and popcorn. She said that they really wanted to celebrate the film and remember Sushant happily.

Swastika Mukherjee narrated the incident and said that when the film started and when pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput, with his guitar and vivid smile, were rolling, she choked up looking at his quote that appeared with the picture. She opened up that she could not watch the film as she was not just an audience but his co-star as well, which made it even more difficult.

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is a romantic drama film which released on July 24, 2020. The plot of this film revolves around two cancer survivors who fall in love with each other. The film has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and stars actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, and Saif Ali Khan, amongst others. The film has been doing exceptionally well with the audience ever since it premiered on the OTT platform.

