Swastika Mukherjee Takes Indirect Swipe At Anupam Kher For Playing Rabindranath Tagore?

After Anupam Kher unveiled his look as Rabindranath Tagore from his next project, Swastika Mukherjee shared a cryptic note on Twitter. The actress said that no one should be playing Rabindranath Tagore on-screen. While she didn’t mention any name, Twitter users came to the conclusion that it was a dig at the Saaransh star.

2 things you need to know

The untitled project in which Anupam Kher will be seen as Rabindranath Tagore will be his 538th film.

Further information about the movie is still under wraps.

Swastika Mukherjee takes indirect dig at Anupam Kher?

Swastika took to her Twitter handle on Monday and wrote, “No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone.” Many Bengalis fans agreed with her, while a few expressed their disagreement. One of them said, "Nobody should play Rabi Thakur for a purpose." While another wrote, "Bengal knows him well, rest of India not so much His story should be told and cinema is a good medium But all depends which phase of his life is being depicted if it’s just the latter days at shantiniketan then that is very less of a story."

(Screengrab of Swastika Mukherjee's tweet)

Anupam Kher as Rabindranath Tagore in his next

In his look as Rabindranath, Anupam sported a lengthy white beard and white hair as well. The monochrome clip featured the musical rendition of Tagore's well-known song Sokhi, Bhabona Kahare Bole in the background while the actor looked at the ground with a solemn expression.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will be seen in Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkana Sen Sharma and more. He also has movies like Emergency in his kitty. He will play the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in the film based on the emergency period from 1975 to 1977. Additionally, the actor is a part of Akshay Roy's directorial Vijay 69.