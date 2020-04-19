Switzerland ambassador Ranveer reacts to Indian tricolour on Matterhorn; other stars awed

The world is facing a challenging time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, unity has been a key factor in fighting the battle against the infectious virus. Countries helping each other with exchange of key essentials like India sending hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries has been a highlight. In another gesture, Switzerland expressed its solidarity with India in the fight against COVID-19 by projecting the Indian Tricolour on the Swiss Alps.

The gesture became a huge talking point among netizens, and the event did not go unnoticed among the celebrities. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the show of strength, even Bollywood stars were left awestruck.

One of the notable names to react was Ranveer Singh. The actor has a closer association with Switzerland as he has been involved with the country as a brand ambassador for the last few years.

The Gully Boy star exulted about Switzerland’s ‘most famous mountain’, Zermatt Matterhorn being lit up in the ‘golden Indian Tricolour.' He termed it as a message of ‘solidarity and hope’ and a tribute to the ‘indomitable human spirit.’

Here’s the post:

Switzerland’s most famous mountain - the #ZermattMatterhorn lit up in the glorious Indian Tricolour. A message of solidarity and hope... A tribute to the indomitable human spirit ❤️🙏🏽🧿

Light Art by #GerryHofstetter and 📸 #GabrielPerren #inlovewithswitzerland @MySwitzerlandIN pic.twitter.com/0X8NS22jgN — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 18, 2020

Anushka Sharma also reacted to the post and termed it as ‘beautiful.’ Katrina Kaif and Abhishek Bachchan too expressed their pride for the projection of the Indian flag on the Swiss Alps.

The light art was created by Gerry Hofstetter. The renowned light artist had earlier shared the flags of United States of America, United Kingdom, Japan, Spain on to the 14,690 feet mountain since last month.

Switzerland has been severely affected in the COVID-19 battle with over 1000 deaths and 25000 cases. The India tally, meanwhile, stands at 507 deaths and close to 13,000 cases at the moment.

