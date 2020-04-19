John Abraham voices poem for medical professionals, hails them as 'Gods of Humanity' 

Earlier on Saturday, Bollywood actor John Abraham posted a video paying tribute to the relentless efforts of the health care workers who have been risking their own lives to save people from the deadly coronavirus COVID-19.

The actor can be seen sitting inside a gym and reciting the heartwarming lines which have been penned by Bollywood director Milap Zaveri. The video also has clips of iconic landmarks in Mumbai to resonate with thoughtful words spoken by the Housefull 2 actor.

The poem starts with the words, “Sadke hain lawaris, ghar pe baitha insan hai. Jaha khelte the sab bacche ab khali wo sab maidaan hai. Mandir aur masjid hai band, khuli ration ki dukaan hai. Hausla hai fir bhi dilon mein kyuki mera Bharat mahaan hai.”.

Have a look:

John Abraham has been doing his best to motivate his fans and followers to adhere to the rules of social distancing that have been mandated by the health regulatory authorities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been under self-quarantine with his wife Priya.

Earlier last month, John Abraham took to social media to check one article by a local tabloid about posters put up by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that has lead to the abandonment of pet animals by their owners. With incidents such as these on the rise, the Satyamev Jayate actor addressed the issue and clarified that 'animals do not transmit COVID 19'. The officials at BMC promptly responded to the actor as they took the appropriate action with immediate effect.

Sir,



We regret the misinformation that led to panic among pet owners. We too love pets & hence as soon as this was brought to our notice, all of these hoarding were removed with immediate effect.



We request you to help spread the message & help us keep Mumbai safe.



Thank you! — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 20, 2020

What's next for John Abraham?

John Abraham will be seen next in Sanjay Gupta's crime action film Mumbai Saga along with The Dirty Picture actor Emraan Hashmi. He will also feature in the thriller drama titled Attack, written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand along with actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. John is also scheduled to feature in the sequel of Satyamev Jayate which will be directed by Milap Zaveri.

