Swiss Matterhorn Lit Up In Indian Tricolor Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Abhishek Bachchan Shares

Earlier on Saturday, an image of one of the highest peaks in the Swiss Alps- the Matterhorn went viral as it had an image of the Indian tricolour, almost 1000 meters high, projected on it as a mark of Switzerland's solidarity with India. The gesture by the Swiss government is especially for India's fight against the deadly coronavirus along with the rest of the world.

Read | Abhishek Bachchan misses Jaya Bachchan on her b'day while she stuck in Delhi amid lockdown

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared the picture of the same through his Instagram account earlier on Sunday. He captioned the post, " The Indian tricolour was projected on Switzerland's landmark peak the Matterhorn this morning, as an expression of solidarity and to give hope and strength to all Indians in these difficult times!".

Have a look:

Read | Abhishek Bachchan gets #siblingday wishes from Shweta, his 'partner for lifetime'

The words 'hope', 'solidarity' and 'stay home' have also been projected onto the peak, along with a giant red heart on a white background, in the Swiss national colours. The flags of Switzerland, Italy and the Swiss region of Ticino were also reportedly beamed onto the mountain on Wednesday night. The Twitter handle of Zermatt tourism posted the update with the Indian flag, earlier on Saturday.

Have a look:

The Indian flag on the Matterhorn, Switzerland's landmark, is intended to express our solidarity and give hope and strength to all Indians. #Hope #Zermatt #Matterhornhttps://t.co/qFjiKuZNsE@MySwitzerlandIN pic.twitter.com/C8Ut0kqfZ1 — Zermatt - Matterhorn (@zermatt_tourism) April 18, 2020

Read | Abhishek Bachchan pulls Farah Khan's leg, asks her to upload workout video

Impact of Coronavirus in India

The deadly coronavirus has claimed 488 lives in India since its global outbreak in December 2019. 2014 people have been cured of the virus after prompt medical treatment and the total active cases stand at 12,289 as on April 18, 2020.

Read | Farah Khan will agree to Abhishek Bachchan's video request only on one hilarious condition

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.