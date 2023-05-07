Taapsee Pannu, Boyfriend Mathias Boe And Sister Shagun Chill In New York

Taapsee Pannu is having the time of her life with her boyfriend Mathias Boe and sister Shagun in New York. The actress' sister has shared a picture and videos on her Instagram stories, offering Taapsee's fans a sneak peek into her vacation album. Shagun has shared a photo in which she, Taapsee and Mathias, are flashing their million-dollar smiles.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Just another selfie at the street bean!" Next, Shagun shared a video in which the Thappad actress and Mathias can be seen having a blast with their friends. For the day, she opted for a saree, while her boyfriend can be seen in a denim ensemble. "Solving shady mysteries in not so shady places!" read the caption.

Taapsee Pannu's vacation diaries

The actress has also shared some pictures on her Instagram stories, in which she is painting the city purple in a saree. She has paired her saree with sports shoes. In the first image, she can be seen sitting with a drink and captioned it as "Clearly anti bar person." In the next, she is enjoying coffee at a cafe and captioned it as "Now more like it".

A few days ago, Taapsee's sister Shagun shared a series of pictures in which the sister duo was busy exploring the places and food. "New York state of mind," read the caption. Soon after she shared the post, actress Siyami Kher dropped a heart in the comment section.

All about Taapsee Pannu and her boyfriend Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu has been dating Badminton champ Mathias Boe for several years now. Mathias rarely shares a picture with Taapsee, but whenever he does, it immediately makes it to the trend list. Earlier, he shared a photo in which they are enjoying lunch with Shagun and friends.

Taapsee Pannu's movies

The actress was last seen in Blurr. Next, he will be seen in films such as Jana Gana Mana, Alien and Who Ladki Hai Kahan. She also has a sequel of 2020 film Haseen Dilruba. It will be titled as Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.