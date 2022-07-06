Vikrant Massey & Taapsee Pannu-starrer Haseen Dillruba To Get Sequel? Here's All About It

Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu's mystery thriller film Haseen Dilruba kept the audience on the edge of their seats till the very end. Touted to be a 'pulpy thriller,' the film was released on Netflix on July 2, 2021. The movie opened to a mixed response from the audience and critics.

Moreover, it also emerged as the most-watched Hindi film on Netflix in 2021, reaching the top 10 spots in around 22 countries. However, as per the latest reports, the Vikrant Massey starrer film will soon have a sequel and the makers are in talks with the streaming giant and producers for the same.

Haseen Dilruba to have a sequel?

As per the reports of Mid Day, a close source to the development hinted at the possibility of Haseen Dilruba's sequel. The source revealed to the portal that the makers are considering the idea of part two for the original film. The source said-

“There is interest in the film because it broke into the Indian market in a way that no other Hindi movie on Netflix was able to. Its success can be attributed to its story and pulpy treatment."

The source further spilled beans that the film might pick up events from the first part. The source added-

"The producers and the streaming giant are pursuing the idea of a sequel. Writer Kanika Dhillon is toying with the idea of picking up the narrative from where the first part ended."

More about Haseen Dilruba

The plot of the film revolves around a mismatched couple, Rani Kashyap Saxena, and her husband Rishabh who tied the knot with each other after an arranged meeting. However, things take a different turn when Rani gets attracted to her husband's cousin, Neel Tripathi. Then the trio gets entangled in a love triangle that causes several problems for the three.

The film is directed by Vinil Mathew and is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the Colour Yellow Productions, Eros International, and T-Series production banner. Apart from Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, the film also stars Harshavardhan Rane, Aditya Srivastava, Shivaji Satam, Daya Shankar Pandey, Yamini Das, and many others in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram@vikrantmassey