Taapsee Pannu Faces Complaint For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Taapsee Pannu faces a complaint for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The complaint is with regard to Taapsee Pannu walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week wearing a gold necklace carrying a locket of Goddess Laxmi.

Eklavya Singh Gaur, the Convener of Hind Rakshak Sangathan in Indore, who has filed a police complaint against the actress, alleges that she has hurt religious sentiments.

What is the complaint against Taapsee Pannu?

On March 24, Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of BJP MLA from the region, Malini Gaur, wrote to the station officer for filing an FIR against Taapsee.

The complainant alleged that Sanatan Dharma sentiments were hurt when Tapsee wore a pendant of Goddess Laxmi with what is alleged to have been an "indecent" outfit. The complainant cited the pictures shared by the actress on Instagram.

Gaur specifically alleged that Taapsee had belittled the Sanatan Dharma in a planned and meticulous manner while requesting an immediate investigation. As per sources, the matter is presently under investigation.

What did Taapsee Pannu wear at Fashion Week that triggered the complaint?

On March 14, Taapsee took to Instagram to share a video and photo of her look from the Lakme Fashion Week. The actress donned a red gown with a plunging neckline and wore a Goddess Laxmi necklace with it.

Taapsee Pannu is yet to comment on the matter.