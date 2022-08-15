Taapsee Pannu Pens Post As 'Shabaash Mithu' Trends On Netflix; 'Theatre Mein Na Sahi...'

Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu is known for her ace acting skills as the actor has entertained the masses for years. The actor never fails to put her hard work into the characters that she brings to life on the big screens. As she was last seen portraying former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj in the biopic sports drama Shabaash Mithu, she failed to impress the audience and mint good numbers at the box office. However, the actor is now rejoicing as the film is trending at No. 1 on the OTT giant Netflix.

Taapsee Pannu's latest sports drama Shabaash Mithu recently arrived on the streaming service Netflix. After its box office failure, the film is seemingly a hit on OTT as it is trending at No. 1 on the OTT platform. When Taapsee Pannu came across the same, she took to her Instagram stories to reshare a screenshot of the film topping the Top 10 list on Netflix. In the caption, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "Thank you everyone, theatre mein na sahi, OTT pe toh pyaar mila. Aur kaafi bumper opening lagi hai yahan toh (If not in theatres, at least we got some love on OTT. Got a bumper opening here)."

Taapsee Pannu further took to her Twitter handle to share her excitement about the same. Sharing a tweet about her film's OTT success, the Naam Shabana star wrote, "Thank you everyone ! My phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since ShabaashMithu has released on OTT platform." "I am not sure how I feel exactly coz I would’ve liked all of u watch it in theatres but nevertheless I am glad you all saw our little gem hardwork never goes unnoticed," she added.

Details about Shabaash Mithu

Shabaash Mithu is the latest sports drama that follows the story of former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, the movie was bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios. Many portions of the film were reportedly shot in Lord's cricket ground in London. Apart from Taapsee Pannu, other notable names in the movie include Mumtaz Sorcar as Jhulan Goswami, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala. The biopic film hit the theatres on July 15.

Image: Instagram/@taapsee