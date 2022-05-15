Taapsee Pannu Lauds Rumoured Beau & Coach Mathias Boe Post India's Historic Thomas Cup Win

In a historic win, India bagged the Thomas Cup title after beating 14-time champions, Indonesia, 3-0 at the Impact Arena in Thailand on Sunday, May 15. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rana Daggubati and more took to their social media space to extend their heartfelt wishes to the team that made the country proud.

Taapsee Pannu, who was also among the many celebs who hailed the Indian men's badminton team for their historic victory, was also seen lauding her rumoured beau and badminton coach Mathias Boe, who has a major contribution to India's victory.

Taapsee Pannu lauds rumoured beau Mathias Boe post India's Thomas Cup win

Taapsee Pannu took to her official Instagram handle and praised the Indian men’s badminton team’s doubles coach, Mathias Boe, by sharing a sweet note for him. After India won its first-ever Thomas Cup, Pannu posted a picture of a player hugging Mathias and wrote, "Mr Coach you made us proud (sic)."

This is not the first time that the actor has posted an update about the match, but she has been constantly rooting for India throughout the tournament. Prior to sharing an appreciation post for her rumoured beau, the Thappad actor took to her Instagram stories and hailed India's victory after the team won the first two matches in the best-of-five tie. Have a look:

Who is Mathias Boe?

Mathias Boe is a Danish badminton coach. He was the gold medalist at the 2015 European Games, a two-time European champion winning in 2012 and 2017, and the silver medalist at the 2012 Summer Olympics. In February 2020, Boe announced that the Thomas Cup or Olympic Games would be his last tournament, but in April 2020, he decided to retire as a professional badminton player at the age of 39 stating that he is too exhausted both in training and competition.

Film fraternity reacts to India's Thomas Cup win

Soon after India's win, the entire film fraternity congratulated India. Actor Anil Kapoor took to his official Twitter handle and shared some pictures featuring the Indian team celebrating their victory against Indonesia. Terming it incredible, the Thar actor captioned the post, "This is incredible!! Congratulations to #TeamIndia!! Historic moment!! (sic)"

Amitabh Bachchan also lauded the Indian team as he tweeted, "T 4284 - India! India !! India .. !!! #ThomasCup #TeamIndia #Proud (sic)". Have a look:

(Image: @mathias.boe/Instagram)