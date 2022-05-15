Thomas Cup: Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu & More Laud India's Historic Win

India has claimed their first-ever Thomas Cup title as they beat the 14-time champions, Indonesia 3-0 at the Impact Arena in Thailand to script a historic win. Meanwhile, the entire film fraternity has been congratulating India as it won the Thomas Cup for the first time in history. From Anil Kapoor, Rahul Bose to Tapsee Pannu, celebs took to their social media space to extend wishes to the team.

Film Fraternity reacts as India claims their first-ever Thomas Cup

Reactions started pouring in as soon as India won the Thomas Cup. Actor Anil Kapoor took to his official Twitter handle and shared some pictures featuring the Indian team celebrating their victory against Indonesia. Terming it incredible, the Thar actor captioned the post, "This is incredible!! Congratulations to #TeamIndia!! Historic moment!!"

Amitabh Bachchan shared post on social media. Have a look:

Taapsee Pannu also took to her Twitter handle and dedicated a post to team India. She tweeted, "History !!!! India wins Thomas cup the first time they reached the finals !!! Take a bow, boys !!! #ThomasCup @Shettychirag04 @satwiksairaj @PRANNOYHSPRI @srikidambi @lakshya_sen #Vishnu #Krishna." Have a look:

Heading to the micro-blogging site, Rahul Bose tweeted, "Another memorable day for Indian sport. Congratulations to the team and support staff. #ThomasCup."

Another memorable day for Indian sport. Congratulations to the team and support staff. #ThomasCup https://t.co/ldHjuuwWIP — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) May 15, 2022

Rana Daggubati, Ayushmann Khurrana extend their wishes

South superstar Rana Daggubati also took to his Twitter handle and retweeted a tweet made by actor Venkatesh Daggubati. The tweet read, "Congratulations to the Indian badminton team on the extraordinary win #ThomasCup is coming home!"

Congratulations to the Indian badminton team on the extraordinary win 👏👏👏 #ThomasCup is coming home! pic.twitter.com/eed8TqqV6E — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 15, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be soon seen playing the role of Joshua in his upcoming action-flick Anek, took to his Twitter handle and retweeted a tweet made by Indian field hockey player, Viren Rasquinha. It read, "When I played the Olympics at Athens 2004, India had 1 player in the men's badminton draw who lost very early. Today we are Thomas Cup Champions in 2022. What depth in Indian badminton. What a transformation. Winning mentality."

When I played the Olympics at Athens 2004, India had 1 player in the mens badminton draw who lost very early. Today we are Thomas Cup Champions in 2022. What depth in Indian badminton. What a transformation. Winning mentality 👌🇮🇳🏸 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) May 15, 2022

Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "#ThomasCup2022 What an extraordinary achievement for Team India…. beating 14 times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals. Congratulations to the entire team- prayers, coaches, support staff and the entire Indian contingent."

#ThomasCup2022 What an extraordinary achievement for Team India…. beating 14 times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals. Congratulations to the entire team- prayers, coaches, support staff and the entire Indian contingent. pic.twitter.com/t574GiS8rv — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 15, 2022

Jayaram Subramaniam extended his heartfelt wishes to Team India as he took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Also extremely elated that our family is also part of this historic event…congrats Vimal Ji for coaching the team, Jai Hind."

Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth all won their matches as India blanked much-fancied Indonesia to win their first-ever Thomas Cup title. India had never progressed beyond the quarters before 2022.

Image: Twitter/@BAI_MEDIA/@taapsee/AnilKapoor