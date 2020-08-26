Taapsee Pannu 'looks Forward To Read' A Book Based On Late Actor Parveen Babi's Life

Recently, Taapsee Pannu revealed that she is 'looking forward to reading' a book based on the life of late Bollywood actor, Parveen Babi. Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee Pannu shared a picture of the book’s cover photo on her story, which features Parveen Babi dancing to one of her most iconic songs, Jawaani Jaaneman. Take a look at Taapsee’s post:

Taapsee Pannu’s recent pick is titled, Parveen Babi: A Life. Authored by Karishma Upadhyay, the book explores the depth and the myriad facets of Parveen Babi’s life and speaks in detail about the late actor’s doomed romances. Parveen Babi: A Life also narrates the actor’s obsession with a spiritual guide, who advised her to quit films, after the tumultuous years of battling mental illness, which led to her tragic, untimely demise.

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Taapsee Pannu has been reading a lot of books, to which the actor’s Instagram handle is proof. Recently, Taapsee Pannu shared a picture of herself, lying on a pile of books. Take a look at the pictures shared:

On the professional front

In 2018, Taapsee was lauded for her performance in Manmarziyaan. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in the leading roles, Manmarizyaan follows the story of Rumi and Vicky, who are in love and are caught by Rumi's family and pressurised to get married. However, when Vicky refuses to commit, a marriage broker brings in Robbie as a prospective suitor.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan also stars Jasmin Bajwa, Ashnoor Kaur and Swairaj Sandhu in the leading role. Released in 2018, the movie collected around â‚¹40.8 crores during its run at the box office. After Manmarziyaan, Taapsee was seen in movies like Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee is all set to gear up for a new biopic, which is based on the life of Mithali Raj. Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, Shabaash Mithu chronicles the story of Mithali Raj's journey to fame and success.

(Image credits: Taapsee Pannu Instagram)

