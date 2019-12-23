Taapsee Pannu Reveals The Weirdest Thing She Has Ever Eaten & It Will Leave You Stunned

After the success of Taapsee Pannu’s recently released film Saand Ki Aankh, the actor has many films in her pipeline. Taapsee, known for her sporty and bold roles, created headlines after she was roped in for a yet-to-be-titled film based on the story of former Indian women cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The actor is also a part of Anubhav Sinha’s next Thappad. Not only this, Taapsee took to her social media to break another news. On December 17, she announced her upcoming thriller- Haseena Dilbara, opposite Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey. Pannu is also is big-time foodie, as revealed by her in many interviews. In a recent fun chat with the busy actor, Taapsee Pannu revealed the weirdest dish she has ever tried in her life.

Taapsee Pannu opens up about her love for Japanese food and reveals some secrets

During the shoot of Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu revealed about the change in her eating patterns, to dwell into the character of Prakashi Tomar. In a recent chat with a social portal, Taapsee Pannu was questioned about her love for food. Talking about how much she loved food, Taapsee shared that she could choose food over travel. Taapsee shared funny anecdotes about her different food experiences. When quizzed about the weirdest thing she had ever eaten, the Badla actor went on to reveal that it was a ‘Grasshopper’. That burst an instant peal of laughter and shock both. Taapsee also revealed that Japanese food was her favourite. Furthermore, she opened up about her obsession with Sushi and said there was a time when she ate sushi all day.

Read | Taapsee Pannu Unveils The FIRST LOOK Poster Of Her Upcoming Thriller

Read | Taapsee Pannu In 2019: Movies, Commercials And Other Projects The Actor Was A Part Of

Read | Taapsee Pannu In 2019: Movies, Commercials And Other Projects The Actor Was A Part Of

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu, in another interview, opened up about how she felt claustrophobic to play the role of Amrita in Thappad. The actor, known for films such as Pink, Mulk, and Badla, said the upcoming film is an ode to India women and explores gender dynamics in relationships. Thappad reunites Taapsee with her Mulk director Anubhav Sinha.

Read | Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey Sign On For Murder Mystery Haseen Dillruba

Read | Thappad: Taapsee Pannu Announces New Release Date Of Anubhav Sinha Directorial

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.