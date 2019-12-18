Taapsee Pannu In 2019: Movies, Commercials And Other Projects The Actor Was A Part Of

Taapsee Pannu has created a niche for herself in Bollywood film industry after her debut in the year 2013. Since then she has given many memorable roles and delivered her best acting skills. With her choices of films, she has managed to make herself known and be one of the most bankable actors in the industry. She was last seen in the film Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar, and the film which was successful at the box-office. Read ahead to know her entire journey through 2019.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu's Thriller Movies Make Her The 'Thriller Queen' Of Bollywood

Taapsee’s career in 2019

2019 was filled with successful films like Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh. Badla was released on March 8, 2019, and featured herself and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The Tamil film Game Over was successful at the box-office which featured Taapsee Pannu, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and Anish Kuruvilla in the lead roles.

Apart from this Taapsee Pannu was also seen in Mission Mangal which has an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kulhari, Nithya Menon, H.G.Dattatreya and Sharman Joshi in the lead role. The movie was released on August 15, 2019. The space drama collected ₹ 200 Crore and was one of the hit films of the year.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Unveils The FIRST LOOK Poster Of Her Upcoming Thriller

Lastly, Taapsee Pannu was seen with Bhumi Pednekar in the film Saand Ki Aankh which was released on October 25, 2019. The film is based on the oldest sharpshooters of India, named as Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. As per Box Office India reports, the movie has earned ₹ 22.66 crore in 21 days of its release and is nearing the end of its run.

About her commercial ad with Horlicks

Being a brand ambassador of Women's Horlicks, Taapsee also delivered one ad in this year. Taapsee Pannu unveiled its latest campaign to encourage women to invest in their strength to stand strong in every situation.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey Sign On For Murder Mystery Haseen Dillruba

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Did Not Go To Watch 'Kabir Singh'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.