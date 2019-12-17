Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Did Not Go To Watch 'Kabir Singh'

Taapsee Pannu recently took to Instagram to share the first look poster of her late 2020 release titled Haseen Dillruba. The movies is set to release on September 18, 2020, and also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role along with Taapsee. Recently, in an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, the Pink actor stated that she did not watch the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey Sign On For Murder Mystery Haseen Dillruba

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's Thriller Movies Make Her The 'Thriller Queen' Of Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu did not watch Kabir Singh after watching Arjun Reddy

Taapsee recently sat down for Rajeev Masand's Actress' Roundtable 2019 along with other eminent actors like Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. Rajeev also took to Instagram to share the first promo of his upcoming roundtable wherein all the actors can be seen discussing the kind of opportunities and roles offered to women in Bollywood.

Also Read | Thappad: Taapsee Pannu Announces New Release Date Of Anubhav Sinha Directorial

Talking about the male-centric films of Bollywood, the Bala actor Bhumi Pednekar stated that there aren’t enough roles written for women. Period, while Taapsee revealed that after watching the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Arjun Reddy, she decided to not watch Kabir Singh. Taapsee explained that after what she saw in Arjun Reddy, she did not go to watch Kabir Singh.

The roundtable interview will air on December 22, 2019, and it will be interesting for their fans to find out these actor's perceptions about all things Bollywood. Check out the promo here:

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Felt An Instant Connect With Cricketer Mithali Raj Because Of THIS Reason

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu To Replace Samantha Akkineni In Hindi Remake Of 'U Turn'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.