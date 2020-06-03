Taapsee Pannu Or Rakul Preet Singh Might Essay Karnam Malleswari In Her Biopic?

A report published on an online portal revealed that the makers of Karnam Malleswari biopic are planning to initiate talks with Taapsee Pannu and Rakul Preet Singh to play the lead role in the multi-lingual. According to the media report, the makers of the Karnam Malleswari biopic are planning to sign one of them soon. There is a strong buzz that Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is also in the wishlist of the makers. However, the makers have not confirmed any of the above-mentioned reports.

Recently, on Karnam Malleswari's birthday producer Kona Venkatesh took to his social media to announce that he will be making a biopic on the Olympic medal winner's life. The Karnam Malleswari biopic will be directed by Sanjana Reddy, who made her debut with Raj Tarun's Raju Gadu. The forthcoming movie is reported to be a multi-lingual with five languages.

On her birthday today, we proudly announce our next, a biopic on @kmmalleswari, FIRST Indian woman to win a medal at Olympics. A multilingual PAN Indian movie! #HBDKarnamMalleswari



Karnam Malleswari is a weightlifter, who has been awarded the Padma Shri, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards. She is a native of Andhra Pradesh and also runs a talent company named K Malleswari Foundation. Karnam Malleswari's talent company is involved in identifying the right sporting talent.

What's next for Taapsee Pannu and Rakul Preet Singh?

Taapsee Pannu, last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She will be seen in Vinil Matthew's murder-mystery with Vikrant Massey. The movie, titled Haseena Dillruba is currently in production. The Taapsee Pannu starrer is slated to release in September this year. Thereafter, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu. She also has Aakash Batia's Looop Lapeta, among others, in her kitty. All of which is slated to release in the year ahead.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal. The movie, which is reportedly a political thriller, will narrate the story of a man who revolts against corrupt bureaucrats. The Rakul Preet Singh starrer's shooting is stalled due to the lockdown. Besides the upcomer, Rakul Preet Singh also has Kashiv Nair's untitled film with Arjun Kapoor and another film with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez titled Attack.

