Karnam Malleswari's Biopic Announced On Her 45th Birthday Today; Read Details Here

South Indian movie industry and Bollywood has had various sports biopics till now. The recent to join the long list is a biopic on the life of Indian weightlifter Karnam Malleswari. The biopic on Karnam Malleswari was announced on the occasion of her birthday. The weightlifter turned 45 on Monday, June 1, 2020. According to reports, the movie will be made as a pan Indian film.

Karnam Malleswari’s biopic will be directed by Sanjana Reddy and it will be produced by Kona Venkat and MVV Satyanarayana. The cast and crew of the yet-untitled Telugu movie will be announced soon. The makers of the film unveiled a poster of Karnam Malleswari’s biopic on her birthday.

The tagline on the poster of Karnam Malleswari’s biopic reads as, “Journey of a girl who lifted the nation". Kona Venkat will also serve as the writer of the film. Kona Venkat has been associated with a lot of successful movies like Mom, Geethanjali, Baadshah, Ready and Dookudu as a writer.

See the poster of Karnam Malleswari's biopic here

On her birthday today, we proudly announce our next, a biopic on Karnam Malleswari, FIRST Indian woman to win a medal at Olympics. A multilingual PAN Indian movie!



🖋️ by @konavenkat99

🎬 by @sanjanareddyd

by KonaFilmCorporation June 1, 2020

The movie will be based on the life of Karnam Malleswari who is the first Indian women to win an Olympic medal. Karnam Malleswari had won a Bronze medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She became an inspiration for a lot of upcoming young Indian athletes.

In an earlier interview to a leading daily, Kona Venkat had opened up about the project. He had said that the Karnam Malleswari’s biopic is going to be an inspiration to the present generation. A poor girl from the outskirts of Srikakulam district went on to win a medal for India at the Olympics is going to be a big story to narrate, Kona Venkat had mentioned to the media.

Talking about Karnam Malleswari’s struggle, Kona Venkat had said that she has faced so many hurdles and problems to reach this level and it wasn’t easy. He had also said that Karnam Malleswarri told them her whole story and gave them the green signal to portray all the incidents in her life.

Talking about the project, Kona Venkat had revealed that the project will also be made in Tamil and Hindi apart from Telugu. The upcoming Karnam Malleswari’s biopic will be the third biggest biopic from Telugu industry after the movies on veteran actors Sr NTR and Savitri.

