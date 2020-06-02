Mani Ratnam's Bollywood Movies You Can Never Be Tired Of Watching; See List Here

Mani Ratnam began his career in filmmaking with a Kannda film that he made on a very low budget. He soon moved to make films in Tamil and Telugu language. Mani Ratnam made his directorial debut in Bollywood with the film Dil Se. Soon the director went to making many films in Bollywood that turned out to be superhits. Here's a list of all Bollywood films directed by Mani Ratnam that you can't be tired of watching:

Mani Ratnam's top Bollywood movies

Dil Se...

Dil Se.. is a romantic thriller movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. The film is about a man Amar who falls in love with a woman who rejects him. Later when Amar is about to get married, the woman turns up on his door asking for help. Dil Se.. was a hit film worldwide and also bagged several awards.

Also Read: 'Sun Saathiya' Singer Priya Saraiya Pens Motivational Lyrics For A Song On Coronavirus

Saathiya

Another Bollywood film helmed by Mani Ratnam is Saathiya. Saathiya stars Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. The film is about a couple who get married against their family's wishes. However, cracks start to develop in their marriage after a point. Saathiya was a remake of the Tamil film Alaipayuthey, which was also directed by Mani Ratnam. The film was directed by Shaad Ali but the original screen-play was by Mani Ratnam.

Guru

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya rai Bachchan, Guru was another hit film directed by Mani Ratnam. The film was about a simple man from a small village who arrives in Mumbai along with his wife and a bag full of dreams. The story then follows his life and how he goes on to become the biggest tycoon in India.

Also Read: Mani Ratnam Turns 64: 10 Memorable Women Characters From The Legend's Movies

Raavan

Raavan also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. Before releasing the Hindi version, the film was made in Tamil and Telugu languages. Raavan was the story about a bandit who kidnaps an officer's wife and eventually falls in love with her. When he finally releases her, she falls in love with him and then her husband uses her as a scapegoat to reach the bandit.

Ok Jaanu

Ok Jaanu stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. Ok Jaanu is a remake of the Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menon. The film is about a couple who fall in love and decide to stay in a relationship with no strings attached. Things start to get ugly when their respective careers come in between them. Although the film was directed by Shaad Ali, the original story was by Mani Ratnam.

Also Read: Mani Ratnam's Birthday: Here Are His Best Collaborations With AR Rahman

Also Read: Tejashree Pradhan Starrer Marathi Movies That Fans Can Watch Over And Over Again

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.