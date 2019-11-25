Taapsee Pannu Responds To A Troll Who Said, "Hindi Doesn't Make You Look Elite"

Taapsee Pannu hit headlines on Sunday with her reply to a man who asked her to speak in Hindi because she was a Bollywood actress. Attending a session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Taapsee told the man that she is also a Telugu and Tamil actress so should she talk in that language too. Her reply was received with applause by the audience.

"I am also an actress in the Tamil and Telugu industries. Shall I speak in Tamil to you?”

Watch @taapsee shuts down a man who asks her to speak in Hindi at 50th IFFI pic.twitter.com/QJuDI0DaTi — Suvarna Haridas (@Suvarna_haridas) November 24, 2019

And now, a user on Twitter wrote to Taapsee saying she refused to speak in Hindi because the language doesn't make her elite. Responding to the user, Taapsee wrote, "Language doesn't make you elite, thinking does." Pannu's reply has received over 7,000 likes on Twitter. She also used the hashtag 'Indian First' with her reply.

Taapsee Pannu says she feels secured as an actor in the film industry today but still has miles to go in order achieve her dream of becoming the quintessential Bollywood star. The 31-year-old actor says acting always keeps her on her toes and she absolutely welcomes it because she does not want to feel too relaxed. Becoming a star is a work in progress, says the actor, who wants that in future audiences should be able to identify a film just by her name and she has been working towards it by delivering critically-praised performances in films such as "Mulk", "Manmarziyaan", "Badla" and her latest "Game Over".

"I'm very secure as an actor, but not as a star. I don't know where will I be sent back to if a couple of my films fail at the box office. But I think that is fine because it keeps me on my toes to find something new. If I start feeling too secure and comfortable, I might just relax, and then keep doing what I'm good at, knowing that it will work. So I think I'm fine with it not being that comfortable. That's the joy of this profession, it keeps you on your toes," Taapsee told PTI in an interview.

