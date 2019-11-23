Taapsee Pannu Says 'I Didn't Use South Film Industry As Stepping Stone To Bollywood'

Taapsee Pannu is an actor who is well known for her contribution to the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi film industries. She made her acting debut in the 2010 Telugu movie Jhummandi Naadam and made her Bollywood debut in the 2013 movie Chashme Baddoor. Her notable work include Pink, Badla, Manmarziyaan, Mulk, Naam Shabana, Saand Ki Aankh, Game Over, Aadukalam, Mr. Perfect, and many more.

Taapsee Pannu is considered to be a phenomenal actor and is popular for performing unconventional roles. In an interview, recently, Taapsee Pannu said that she never wants to stop acting in the South Indian film industry. She also mentioned that she never wanted it to look like that she used the South Indian film industry as her stepping stone to Bollywood.

Taapsee Pannu further added that she has gratitude towards the South Industry. It has taught her the basics of acting and camera. She has also learned the language and it will be stupid of her to quit that market now. She mentioned that she will continue to work in the South because the journey to the roads of success was not easy for her but it has taught her a lot.

What is next in store for Taapsee Pannu?

Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Thappad. The movie is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar. Thappad also features Tanvi Azmi, Ram Kapoor and Naila Grewal in significant roles. Taapsee Pannu will also feature in Akash Khurana's Rashmi Rocket. The film will also star Vicky Kadian in a pivotal role. Both the films will hit the silver screens next year.

