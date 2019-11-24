Taapsee Pannu Gives A Befitting Reply To A Man Who Asked Her To Talk In Hindi At IFFI

Taapsee Pannu attended the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2019 in Goa where she spoke at a session — ‘Women in Lead’. The actress during the Q&A live discussion, a man in the audience asked Taapsee to talk in Hindi. She then asked the audience, "Does everyone here understand Hindi?" and the audience booed back in response. The man in reaction to that said that she should speak in Hindi because she is a Bollywood actress. Taapsee in reply to him said, "I am also an actress in the Tamil and Telugu industries. Shall I speak in Tamil to you?." The audience then applauded Pannu's reply.

TAAPSEE ON SOUTH INDUSTRY

Taapsee also spoke about the importance of South cinema in her life. She said, "I think few actors make that crossover successfully and I don't want to leave that position. It would be very stupid of me to leave that market. It is perceived that Hindi is a pan-India thing, but I do not think so. I will continue to work in South. South has taught me what film-making is. It made me an actor. So there is a sense of gratitude, that I have. At no point of time, I used it as a stepping stone to get into Bollywood. They (South Indian films) taught me what light is, what camera is. I cannot leave it."

Based on the life of sharpshooters Prakashi and Chandro Tomar, Saand Ki Aankh is an incredible movie showcasing how two elderly women break all the barriers as they hit bull’s eye. Helmed by debutant Tushar Hiranandani, this film gives a crucial message apart from weaving a thousand emotions. Hailing from the Johri village of Uttar Pradesh, the characters played by Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar presents something higher than just giving birth to a dozen kids and helping out their husbands in the fields.

Without harming or rebelling, they sneakily give up the patriarchal ways of society. Saand Ki Aankh turned out to be box office success and garnered acclamation from all directions. Besides its brilliant storyline and mind-blowing direction, the dialogues of this biographical film cannot be ignored.

