Taapsee Pannu Shares A Sweet Picture With Sister Shagun Pannu And Mom

Throughout the quarantine, people have been very active on social media. Celebrities are also using creative ways like live sessions, throwback pictures, and more to keep in constant touch with their fans. Actor Taapsee Pannu recently took to her social media to share an adorable picture with her sister Shagun Pannu and her mom. Take a look at her post:

Taapsee Pannu's adorable picture with sister Shagun Pannu

Taapsee Pannu shared a childhood picture with Shagun Pannu and their mother. Baby Taapsee looks absolutely adorable in the candid picture and so does Shagun. Going for a hilarious caption, Taapsee wrote, "The constant and consistent expression/emotion

Shagun- why am I being clicked 😒

Me- I am readyyyyy😁

Mom- can someone please give me a reward/award for being able to manage both of them in one life/frame 😐". [sic]

Taapsee Pannu earlier shared a throwback picture with both her sisters, Shagun and Evania. In the selfie, Taapsee is seen happily flaunting two rakhis that were tied by her sisters. She wrote in the caption, "The day I forced these 2 to tie rakhi to me coz after all raksha toh main bhi kar rahi hu na 💁🏻‍♀️

The perks of being the eldest sibling are, you have the minions to get you the remote, water and also to crush n cuddle ❤️🤗🤗🤗🤗". [sic]

Taapsee Pannu also shared another childhood picture with Shagun Pannu a while ago. She shared a picture where baby Shagun is seen sitting with Taapsee. In the next frame, the sibling duo recreated the same picture and looked totally sweet. She wrote in the caption, "Coz she has grown up too much... n so has my urge to hold her. The awkward look on her face stays the same n the excitement in my eyes is intact ! Basically we r the only constant that change couldn’t affect 🤪

P.S- My favourite pose to get a picture clicked with puchi stays the same !". [sic]

What is on the work front for Taapsee Pannu?

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. Also starring Pavail Gulati, the film revolved around a woman who re-evaluates her entire life after her husband slaps her in front of a group of people. The actor is set to star in the Mithali Raj biopic titled Shabaash Mithu.

Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Rashmi Rocket and Tadka. She has four other films in her kitty which also includes the remake of Run Lola Run titled Looop Lapeta. The other films are Dare and Lovely, Haseen Dillruba, and Nuvvevaru.

