Taapsee Pannu Praises Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya', Says 'want To Work With Ram Madhvani'

Sushmita Sen who recently made her digital debut with much-loved show Aarya is garnering praise and appreciations from all across the country. Several Bollywood stars are in praise of the series and the actress who made a rocking comeback on the screen after a long hiatus. With her powerful performance and gripping storyline, people are left awestruck after watching the show. Taapsee Pannu reviewed the show on social media and expressed her desire to work with director Ram Madhvani.

Taapsee Pannu is all praise for Aarya

Ram Madhvani who directed the film Neerja had the capacity to transform a beautiful family-oriented woman to someone who picks up the gun to protect her family and tie the loose ends of her husband's murky business which was left behind by him. Taapsee who was completely enthralled by the story and acting of the stars praised them on her Instagram story. The actress said that she just finished watching the entire season and confessed that it is “one of the best Hindi series I have watched.”

She lauded the sincere efforts of the entire team who made this possible and especially the director with whom she has desired to work a number of times. In the clip, she said that “I have conveyed a lot of time how much I want to be a part of your next film, whatever you make I want to join you.”

Tapsee who was flawed by the acting skills of the former Miss Universe said that she is one woman who knows how to impress fans with her stellar performance. In the clip, the Badla actress said: “How much I missed seeing you on screen. Now please don’t’ just go back again ever. I want to see you very very often now because you are really good.”

Aarya is an adaptation of Dutch thriller Penoza and features Sushmita Sen playing the role of Aarya Sareen as the bird on the wire. Certain evil circumstances force her into a tightrope walk. Sushmita in the show loses her husband (Chandrachur Singh) in a horrible attack.

The reins of the job fall in her manicured hands as she struggles through the muck of violence, blackmail, lies, and treachery to keep her three kids safe. Guns, gangsters, curses, kidnapping is the crux of the story which is engaging in itself. The show works as a character study, an exploration of a woman who finds herself on the verge… of anything.

Co-directed by Neerja fame director Ram, Sandeep, and Vinod Rawat, the series rarely indulges in empty flourishes. There are a dozen characters to keep a tab on including Manish Chaudhari, Maya Sarao, Namit Das, Vikas Kumar, Jayant Kripalani, Vishwajeet Pradhan and many more.

