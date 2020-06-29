Taapsee Pannu And Bollywood Celebs Get Explanation & EMI Option For High Mumbai Power Bill

Bollywood celebrities have been raising voices, literally against the 'current', on social media following the significant rise in their power bills. Actors Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Kavita Kaushik, Renuka Shahane, Vir Das, Dino Morea are few among many residents of Mumbai who have shared pictures of their electricity bills for the month of June 20 and called out Adani electricity on Twitter. For instance, Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu was shocked with a 835% rise in her electricity bill for the month of June as she shared pictures of May '20 bill of Rs 3850 and June bill of Rs 36000!

Addressing their qualms, Adani electricity took to Twitter on Sunday and explained, in steps, how the bills were calculated.

Have queries pertaining to this month's bill? Please read below to find out how your bill was calculated.



For more details: https://t.co/jCK4cqzuU2 pic.twitter.com/G8je9QnlkO — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) June 28, 2020

Apart from this, a spokesperson from Adani Electricity recently issued a statement explaining the hefty power bills for Mumbaikars in the month of June.

"We have re-started physical meter reading which was temporarily halted since March because of Covid-19. Bills were generated on lower side being an average of preceding three months i.e. Dec, Jan & Feb, which are winter months. Actual consumption in the months of Apr, May & June is comparatively higher due to seasonal impact (summer) and increased usage (advent of Lockdown/Work from Home). Now the consumers will start receiving the bills based on their actual consumption with appropriate tariff slab benefits. The bill amount for the past period shall be accounted as per MERC guidelines."

Meanwhile, State Energy Minister Nitin Raut also clarified that there has been no cheating in the calculation of the bills for the 2.30 crore electricity consumers of MSEDCL. He added, "In fact, MSEDCL too has suffered loss of approximately 3,500 in absence of physical reading. People can check their bills online and avail to pay in installments. They don't have to pay in lumpsum. We will not cut power supply."

