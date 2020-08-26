Taapsee Pannu Shows Fans Her 'fancy' Washroom Decorated By Sister Shagun Pannu; Watch

Recently, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu gave fans a glimpse of her ‘fancy’ washroom, which was designed by her sister Shagun Pannu. Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee Pannu shared a series of videos, which features Taapsee’s washroom decorated with lights, painted plated and plants. Watch the video here:

Taapsee's post:

Bollywood actor #taapseepannu gives a glimpse of her 'FANCY' Toilet designed by her sister Shagun Pannu. Watch the video she shared here. @taapsee is too much. hahaha funny girl. pic.twitter.com/iJWrKNTAK2 — Staysafe (@hullare1234) August 26, 2020

In the video, Taapsee Pannu revealed that she returned to a different kind of washroom after having a hard day at work. The actor later turned her camera and showed fans her newly-decorated washroom and stated that she has no idea how to use a loo, which is so fancy. The actor said, ‘How will anyone use this toilet as a toilet anymore?’

On the professional front:

In 2018, Taapsee was lauded for her performance in Manmarziyaan. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in the leading roles, Manmarizyaan follows the story of Rumi and Vicky, who are in love, are caught by Rumi's family and pressurised to get married. However, when Vicky refuses to commit, a marriage broker brings in Robbie as a prospective suitor. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan also stars Jasmin Bajwa, Ashnoor Kaur and Swairaj Sandhu in the leading role. Released in 2018, the movie collected around ₹40.8 crores during its run at the box office.

After Manmarziyaan, Taapsee was seen in movies like Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee is all set to step into the shoes of Mithali Raj. Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, Shabaash Mithu chronicles the story of Mithali Raj's journey to fame and success. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. The actor last worked in Thappad along with Pavail Gulati and Anubhav Sinha, which points out how Indian women face casual sexism in day-to-day life.

