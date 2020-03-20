Taapsee Pannu & Other B'wood Celebs Show How To Bring Your Gym Home During Self-distancing

With the Coronavirus pandemic taking over, Bollywood actors are adopting social distancing and are actively urging people to stay indoors. In order to keep them engaged, the stars also often shares pictures and videos of all they are during the self-quarantine. With the gym ordered to be shut, people are wondering how or where to workout. Here are a few fitness hacks from Bollywood actors like Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez to follow during self-quarantine.

Bollywood actors share fitness tips for self-quarantine

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez recently shared a video on her social media where she is seen practicing Suryanamaskars. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that she is not a fan of interval training. She shared that now that she is home, she does 120 Suryanamaskars in 30 minutes.

Taapsee Pannu

Sharing her hack for working out during quarantine, Taapsee Pannu shared that she has a functional training app on her phone and uses it to design her fitness regime for the day. She added that there are countless apps that people can use if they want to workout. She revealed that she takes her mat and goes to an open space where there are not many people around.

Sonakshi Sinha

Talking about her fitness habit in an interview, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she has always preferred working out at home than going to the gym. She said that her cardio is sorted as she has a treadmill and a Stair master. She also shared that she loves pulling out bodyweight circuit workouts from the internet and doing them on her own.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra shared in the interview that he has always looked at fitness from a holistic point of view. He added that simple bodyweight workouts which can be done indoors help and also said that people need to take care of their health. He also said that this is a great time to workout with family and make it a bonding exercise.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared in an interview that he prefers jogging as his go-to exercise. He added that his workout is about 30-40 minutes and includes basic strength training combined with a bit of flexibility training. He further added that diet is very important and advised his fans to keep it leafy, green, and healthy.

