Taapsee Pannu Says Harsh Vardhan Kapoor Wouldn't Have Got 2nd Film Without Famous Parents

Taapsee Pannu has been seen making the headlines for a while now. After the success of her Pink and Naam Shabana, she managed to grab some strong roles, including the critically acclaimed movie Saand Ki Aankh. The movie did not do much good on the Box office but it was highly appreciated by the critics. She was recently seen on a podcast about Bollywood and other related news, called No Filter Neha. It is hosted by the Qayamat: City Under Threat actor Neha Dhupia. On the show, she was seen making a comment about Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor. Read more to know about what Taapsee Pannu had to say about the Mirzya actor.

Taapsee talks about Harshvardhan on Neha's podcast

Taapsee Pannu was recently seen on Neha Dhupia's podcast No Filter Neha. Pannu. In the show, she was seen making several statements about the on-going issues of Bollywood. During the podcast, Dhupia asked Pannu about her views on several issues in Bollywood, including the one about nepotism. When Pannu was prompted by Dhupia to talk about nepotism through her question, Pannu reportedly said that if Harshvardhan Kapoor was not the son of famous actor Anil Kapoor, he would not have gotten a second movie. Taapsee Pannu has always been audaciously vocal about her thoughts and feelings, and this is one such incident when she talked about what she feels without holding back.

What is next for Taapsee?

After the success of Badla and Saand Ki Aankh, which were both critically acclaimed movies, she has been bagging a lot of movies. She will be next seen in the movie Rashmi Rocket, which will be a sports drama flick. The movie will feature her in the lead role of the titular character Rashmi Rocket. It is said to release on January 1, 2020. It will be directed by Akarsh Khurana and will also star Vicky Kadian.

