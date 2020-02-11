Taapsee Pannu's Print On Print Looks To Take Fashion Cues From

Taapsee Pannu is widely known for her unconventional choices when it comes to her films. The year 2019 seemed to be a great year for the actor. Apart from her big-screen appearances, Taapsee Pannu is also quite active on Instagram. Check out some of the actor's print on print outfits to make your simple outfit quirky.

Taapsee Pannu's Printed Outfits

In this picture, Taapsee Pannu was styled for a magazine photoshoot. Her outfit had a floral print design. The gown had handcuffed sleeves with the flare flowing to the ground. Not to miss, Taapsee Pannu's Maangtika. Take a look at the pic.

The post here sees Taapsee acing the print on print look in a skirt and a loose top. This goes back to September when Taapsee Pannu sported a printed full sleeves top with a multi-coloured jacket over it. To go with it, she went for a long skirt of the same print as her jacket. Minimal makeup and simple silver earrings simply complimented her entire look.

The time when Taapsee Pannu celebrated Indian Cricket Team Captain, Mithali Raj's birthday, she opted for a print on print outfit. She wore a quirky co-ord pantsuit with a strappy print design. Check out Taapsee Pannu's printed dress.

Taapsee Pannu's love for floral prints can be openly seen on her Instagram. In this picture, she teamed up her green checkered palazzo pants with a retro floral print top. However, Taapsee Pannu's red glasses grabbed all the attention.

Image Source - Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

