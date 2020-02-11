Rihanna's Bestselling Singles That Helped The Star Churn 'Diamonds'

Rihanna is amongst those international stars who are loved immensely all across the globe. Her songs become international anthems and her fans love to groove on the excellent beats and her soothing voice. Here are Rihanna's highest-selling singles to add your playlist.

Love The Way You Lie

Despite not reaching number one on the Billboard rating, Love The Way You Lie ended up as 2010’s biggest selling single, shifting over 850,000 copies in that year alone. Rihanna and Eminem's collaboration was hugely loved by fans and the single spent 14 straight weeks in Billboard's Top 10 upon release. The song is also certified as Eminem's best-selling single.

Diamonds

Diamonds was Rihanna's fourth record-breaking million-seller single. The song penned by Sia sold over 133,000 copies in its first week. The 2012's release, sold over 7.5 million copies worldwide and became one of the best-selling singles of all-time by May 2013.

We Found Love ft. Calvin Harris

We Found Love ranked number one on the Billboard ratings. The song's number one position was taken away by Professor Green and Emeli Sandé, however, Rihanna took the position back. We Found Love took a two-week break from the top spot only to snatch it back again and stay atop the Official Singles Chart for three more weeks. The song made over 1.41 million sales as their lifetime collection.

Work (Explicit) ft. Drake

Work is Rihanna and Drake's lead single from Riri's eighth studio album, Anti. The single broke the record for the most streams in a single week, with 2.056 million streams. The song released in January 2016, sold 1,595,404 copies by June 2016.

Only Girl (In the World)

Only Girl ( In The World ) was released after Love The Way You Lie and changed the direction for Rihanna. Rihanna made 1.16 million sales over the single. Only Girl (In The World) has the highest first-week sales of all Rihanna’s singles, shifting 126,000 copies in its first seven days.

