Taapsee Pannu's 'Rashmi Rocket' To Release On THIS Date, Unveils New Poster

In a piece of exciting news for all Taapsee Pannu fans, the actor's upcoming sports drama, Rashmi Rocket is set to witness an OTT release next month. The actor will be seen donning the hat of a Gujarati Athlete in the Akarsh Khurana directorial and has gone through a massive physical transformation for the same. Taapsee has now confirmed the movie's direct-to-digital release date by taking to her social media handles today.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting many theatrical releases, the makers decided to opt for a digital premiere after much deliberation. The female-centric sports drama will be led by Pannu, and also stars Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. Continue reading to know about the film's premiere date

Rashmi Rocket to hit OTT platform next month

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, September 20, the actor revealed that the film will premiere on 15th October 2021 only on the streamer Zee5. The Pink actor also revealed a new poster from the flick and wrote, "Get ready to run with Rashmi in this race on and off the track. She will need you in this one 🏃🏾‍♀️🚀 #RashmiRocket ready to take off on 15th October 2021 only on @zee5."

The official statement comes after various rumours hinting that the movie's rights had been acquired by an OTT platform for a massive amount of Rs 58 crore. Earlier in August, Pinvilla reports suggested that the movie's digital rights had been sold to Zee5. The sports drama commenced shoot in November 2020 and wrapped up earlier this year with Taapsee's announcement on her Instagram handle. The sports drama also stars Supriya Pathak and is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya under the banners RSVP Movies and Mango Purple Media Network.

Apart from this, Taapsee will be seen alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin in Loop Lapeta. The film is the official Hindi remake of the German film Run Lola Run. The actor will also appear in a sports biopic based on Indian women's ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Raj's life, titled Shabash Mithu. She also has the thriller Dobaaraa in her kitty.

